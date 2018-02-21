Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Filip Flisar reached the semi-finals but ended up 7th. Foto: Reuters Share

Flisar's Olympic dreams end once again in the semi-finals

Olympic gold went to Brady Leman

21. February 2018 ob 11:20

Pyeongchang - MMC RTV SLO

In his third Olympic Games, Filip Flisar reached the semi-finals but ended up 7th.



Flisar won eighth place in Vancouver 2010 and sixth in Sochi four years ago. This year's Olympic winner is Canadian Brady Leman, who came in fourth in Sochi. Olympic medals also went to the Swiss Marc Bischofberger and the Russian Sergej Ridzik.



No problems in the first two runs

In the ski cross qualifications, Flisar came in fifth. He had the best start reaction at the 1/8 finals, skiing commandingly all the way to the finish. He had to work harder in the quarter-finals, but he made the best of it and was the first to reach the winding section of the course. He was in the lead for most of the course, but the Swiss Armin Niederer darted past him in the final quarter. Niederer won and the 30 year old native of Maribor came in second and thus qualified for the semi-finals.



In the decisive run Flisar mostly in third place

In his semi-final group he was third over most of the ski course, but actually finished fourth. In comparison with his first two appearances, he had some difficulties balancing and finding the best line. Canadian Brady Leman won in his group. In the semi-finals he was third during most of the course and crossed the finish line as third, which meant he came in seventh.

Three falls in the 1/8 finals

Competing at the Olympic Games were the best 32 ski cross athletes. The Olympic qualification runs only decided the groups for the 1/8 finals. In his career, Flisar has won everything that can be won, only an Olympic medal is missing.

S. J., MMC; translated by A. L.