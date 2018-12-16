The chimney in Trbovlje is the highest chimney in Europe with 360 metres. Photo: BoBo Share

German TV host climbs onto Europe's tallest chimney and irons a shirt

Johannes B. Kerner is a popular television host, most often appearing in German sports shows

Because of its height, Trbovlje's chimney often attracts attention and fires the imagination of adrenaline enthusiasts. Recently, a renowned German television host climbed onto it and ironed a shirt at the top.

Johannes B. Kerner, a popular television host, most often appearing in German sports shows, has climbed onto the chimney in Trbovlje as part of a show called Joko gegen Klaas - Das Duell um die Welt (Joko vs. Klaas - Duel across the World), which is broadcast on Pro7. The show is hosted by Joachim 'Joko' Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, who pose different challenges to each other all over the world in each episode. In this year's sixth season, the hosts have spiced up the show with guests - Joko and Klaas each compose their team from well-known Germans, and then send them to a challenge.

Kerner travelled to Slovenia as part of Klaas' team. He only knew where he was going, but not what awaited him at the destination. "I'm obsessed with safety," said Kerner, adding that he usually had to plan everything in detail. For the 54-year-old, going into the unknown was quite frightening. And he did not experience any relief when he finally found out what the challenge before him was. With the news that he must climb onto the chimney in Trbovlje, which is the highest chimney in Europe with 360 metres, his knees almost buckled. But that was only part of the task – at the top he had to iron his shirt.

"I said to myself – I can do it! I was thinking about the height. 360 metres is about as much as the height of the Eiffel Tower. I imagined what it would be like to climb on it up the outer side," said Kerner. In the end, he collected courage, climbed all the way to the top, and ironed his shirt 360 metres above the ground. "I am pleased that the challenge is over," he proudly stated after returning to the ground, visibly relieved.

