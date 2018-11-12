A sunny and warm weather attracted a large number of hikers to join the journey from Litija to Čatež. Foto: Jože Žura Share

Highest recorded temperatures on the Levstik’s journey

A traditional Journey along the Levstik trail from Litija to Čatež

According to the first estimates of the organizers, about 20,000 people joined the journey.

According to the representative of the organizers Rudi Bregar, a lovely weather certainly contributed to such a large number of participants. The hikers started with a wonderful sunny day, with unbelievable high temperatures for this event, explained Bregar.

The 32nd journey, which was created on the basis of the Levstik’s literary work, the hikers left between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. from the Valvasor square in Litija or from the cultural centre in Šmartno pri Litiji. Approximately a 22-kilometers-long trail leads through Slatno and Jelša to Liberg and further to Preska, where the trail splits to the northern and southern trail. The northern leads through Grmade, Gobnik, to Moravče and to the destination. The southern is somewhat easier and more picturesque and it leads through Ježi Vrh, Primskovo and Rzbore to the destination on Čatež.

The closing ceremony started at 1 p.m. at the Čatež village square with the ethnologist Janez Bogataj’s speech. The final destination of the event will be opened until 4 p.m. Institute Levstik path will also raise money for the socially endangered children at the Litija Primary School with the adapted program, alongside the stand at the event.

