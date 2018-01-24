Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The house searches are part of an international operation. Foto: BoBo Share

House searches carried out in Slovenia, Austria, and Croatia as part of a probe into tax evasion

No-one has been detained so far

Criminal investigators have carried out house searches in Slovenia, Austria, and Croatia as part of a probe into tax evasion and related offences. The operation has been coordinated by Eurojust and Europol.

Head of Murska Sobota criminal police Bojan Rous said that a total of 65 police and criminal investigators from Murska Sobota, Novo mesto, and Koper conducted several house searches on Tuesday. Five house searches were carried out in the Murska Sobota area, four in the Novo mesto area, and two in the Ljubljana and Koper areas. At the same time, eight house searches were conducted in Croatia and one in Austria.

The entire operation was coordinated by Eurojust and Europol. A number of items that could be used as evidence against the suspects were seized in the sting. No-one has been detained so far, but the investigation is expected to continue.

The investigation was started after police were tipped off by the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia and foreign security authorities. If convicted, tax evaders face one to eight years in prison. Moreover, committing a crime as part of a criminal organization is punishable by three to twelve years in prison.

Gregor Valenčič, L. L.; translated by D. V.