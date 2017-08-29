Kampl to miss Slovenia’s matches against Slovakia and Lithuania

Kevin Kampl will change clubs soon. German media say he’s ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen to play for RB Leipzig. In order to arrange his club status, Kampl is to miss Slovenia’s next matches.
German website kicker.de reports that Kampl wishes to leave Bayer and join Leipzig before the end of the summer transfer deadline. RB Leipzig is playing in Group G of the Champions League this season, together with Monaco, Porto and Besiktas.
The club from Leipzig wants to reinvest the 15,2 million euros it received from the sale of Oliver Burke to West Bromwich Albion. Bayer Leverkusen demands around 20 million euros for the Slovenian national team player. According to some reports Leipzig is offering much less for the Slovenian.
In order to arrange his club status, Kampl is to miss Slovenia’s next matches against Slovakia and Lithuania.
M. L.; translated by K. J.
