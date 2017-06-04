Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Kanin has launched its summer season with much to offer to hikers and other tourists who like to spend time in the mountains. Foto: Radio Koper Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Kanin re-opens for the summer season

There’s still some snow at the very top

4. June 2017 ob 11:19

Kanin - MMC RTV SLO

Kanin has launched its summer season with much to offer to hikers and other tourists who like to spend time in the mountains.

There's still some snow at the very top, which is why the resort will also prepare a short sledding track as well as a ski run at the 'Podi' ski lift. Kanin, a popular winter resort in north-west Slovenia, attracts about 20,000 skiers during the main season and about the same number of visitors from the connected ski resort of Sella Nevea in Italy, and the managers are hoping to greet even more tourists in the summer. Kanin will be open on the weekends this month but will operate every day in July and August.

Many visitors will probably come back for the offer from previous years - descent with push scooters designed for mountainous terrain, zipline, paragliding (three have been renovated) and mountain biking. In July, hikers will be able to try out their first ferrata from Sedlo (The Saddle) to the Prestreljenik Eye using their own or borrowed self-protection equipment.

Mariša Bizjak, Radio Koper; translated by K. Z.