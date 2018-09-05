Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Lendava has hosted the 14th bronze casting workshop within the framework of the international art colony. Foto: RTV Slovenija Share

Lendava: Bronze sculptures thrill professionals and amateurs alike

Sculptures are first made from clay or plaster

5. September 2018 ob 12:03

Lendava - MMC RTV SLO

Lendava has hosted the 14th bronze casting workshop within the framework of the international art colony. Bronze casting was not practiced within an art colony in Slovenia until 2005, when it appeared for the first time.

This technique is now commonplace, and bronze sculptures are prized features, which draw the attention of both professional circles and the general public. People familiar with this technique know that, for years, events held in Lendava and Čentiba every August have been raising the standard of art in this part of Slovenia to a high level. Participants in this year’s colony included artists: Colin Foster, Tamás Gaál, János Lestyán Goda, János Lipovics, Anže Jurkovič, Metod Frlic and the local Ferenc Király.

Working with bronze, an ancient sculpting material, is a challenge even for skilled artists. A sculpture is first made from clay or plaster, which is then covered in wax and placed in a mould. The mould is fired at 650°C for 48 hours to make the wax evaporate. Casting into bronze follows. "We need to heat the bronze to 1,300°C, it has to be molten so that it flows like water. This is when this noble metal is ready for casting. The ideal temperature is 1,250°C," says Franc Gerič, artistic leader of the bronze casting colony.

"After the casting, we returned to the former school in Lendava, where our works of art were given their final appearance, but only after having been finely treated, or chased. The process was overseen by master Lázsló Gere. The works of art will be on display for the public in Lendava Castle at the end of November," explained Franc Gerič.

Cirila Sever, RTV Slovenija; translated by A. L.