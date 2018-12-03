Until yesterday, the two mayoral candidates had the same number of votes. However, last night the local electoral commission ruled in favour of an appeal filed by candidate Marjan Hribar, thus awarding him one more vote. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Šmarješke Toplice: First drawing of lots in the history of Slovenia after an electoral tie? Share

Local elections in Šmarješke Toplice not over yet

6. December 2018 ob 11:12

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The mayoral election in Šmarješke Toplice will end on the 16th of December. Until yesterday, the two mayoral candidates had the same number of votes. However, last night the local electoral commission ruled in favour of an appeal filed by candidate Marjan Hribar, thus awarding him one more vote, and also annulled the election results at the Bela Cerkev polling station.



Previously, both candidates officially appealed the results of Sunday’s vote. Irregularities, reported at the Bela Cerkev polling station, might have significantly affected the outcome. In Bela Cerkev, candidate Bernardka Krnc received 184 more votes than her opponent, Hribar.



The revote in Bela Cerkev will be held on the 16th of December.

Jože Žura, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.