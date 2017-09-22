Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! “Diamond Duck” landed Maraaya a record deal with Warner Music. Foto: Arhiv izvajalca Share

Maraaya land global record deal with major label

Maraaya’s latest single, “Diamond Duck”, was released by Warner Music

Ljubljana-based two-piece Maraaya landed a record deal with a major label. The outfit is now looking to make further inroads into the international music scene.

Even though “Diamond Duck” is Raay’s 341st song, the single marked a significant milestone for him and Marjetka, as the single was released by Warner Music. The song was a global release, meaning that it could hit the airwaves worldwide.

Last year, a manager of the band gave Warner Music a demo version of “Diamond Duck”. The record label liked what they heard, so they invited the band to a conference in Warsaw, where Marjetka and Raay showed them the final version of the song. Maraaya, who were joined on stage by dancers from The Artifex, dazzled the label with an exciting on-stage performance. The event also featured performances by Romanian songstress Inna and French DJ duo Ofenbach, whose latest single, “Be Mine”, has taken Europe by storm.

“Proof that we are on the right track”

Marjetka told MMC that the record deal was proof that she and Raay are on the right track – and that hard work always pays off in the end. The fact that they are signed to a major label has, moreover, opened a lot of doors for them. According to Darjo Rot, the chairman of Nika Records, it is virtually impossible to make it big on the international music scene without a major record deal. Since Warner Music has representatives all over the world, this record deal will definitely help the band make further inroads into the international music scene. “Diamond Duck” could hit the airwaves worldwide, and the record deal will also help promote the band on digital platforms.

Maraaya enlisted the help of an Estonian video recording team

It is not yet known where the song will be played. “The record deal is a lottery ticket of sorts. Now we can only hope that people will like it and that it will be played as often as possible. We’d like this to be our breakthrough single,” said Marjetka. The music video for the single, which was recorded by a professional video recording team from Estonia, was uploaded to YouTube on Friday. While the tune itself is poppy and upbeat, it also contains a serious message. “It’s a socially critical song. It’s about people who want things they don’t need. “Diamond ducks” are non-existent – just like some of the ideals we strive for are non-existent. “Diamond ducks” symbolize greed,” said Raay.

The song will premiere on Slovenian radio stations on October 2.

Miha Zavrtanik; translated by D. V.