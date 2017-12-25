Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Catholics in Slovenia gathered at Midnight Mass to welcome Christmas. Foto: BoBo Share

May Christmas brim with touching moments, warm words and noble deeds

Catholics and Evangelicals celebrate Christmas

25. December 2017 ob 11:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

As elsewhere across the world, Catholics in Slovenia gathered at Midnight Mass to welcome Christmas after having spent the evening surrounded by family setting up the crèche and the Christmas tree as well as praying in silent expectation. Evangelical believers have marked the arrival of Christmas with worship services that took place during the day.

Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of St. Nicholas in Ljubljana was given by the Ljubljana Metropolitan Archbishop Stanislav Zore, while the church service in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist was led by Alojzij Cvikl, archbishop of the Maribor Archdiocese. Evangelical bishop Geza Filo performed the Christmas worship on Saturday afternoon at the Primož Trubar Evangelical Church in Ljubljana.

Bishops of the Roman Catholic and Evangelical Churches give special missives to their members before Christmas. Zore has emphasized the meaning of peace, reconcilement and cooperation, while Filo noted that for 2,000 years the Christmas miracle has been giving people courage to reach out from their hearts.

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has also addressed the citizens of Slovenia in a Christmas missive, wishing them holidays spent in peace and joy, gathered around the home table and the Christmas tree. In his opinion, this time of magic and positive warm energy should also be shared with those who are less fortunate, since Christmas is also a celebration of solidarity, compassion and hope.

Christmas is one of the major Christian holidays. Christians believe that God incarnated himself through the birth of Jesus, pledging himself to humankind. The birth of Jesus is symbolically depicted by the crèche, with the Holy Family – Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus – in the centre, surrounded by various farm animals. The star of Bethlehem is also typically placed on the crèche. According to a narration from the Bible, it led the Magi to the place of Jesus' birth.

Catholics and Evangelicals celebrate Christmas on 25 December while the Orthodox Christmas Day falls on 7 January due to the use of a different calendar.

Aleksandra K. Kovač, A. K. K., G. K., MMC; translated by K. Z.