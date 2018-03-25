Memorial to fallen allied air craft unveiled in Vinica

In Slovenia there are several places where memorials preserve the memory of how important the allied forces were for the country during the Second World War.
Another plaque has been erected this Saturday today in Dry Carniola, in the village of Gornji Suhor near Vinica. It commemorates an event that took place on 31 March 1945, when a British bomber with nine airmen on board crashed in the vicinity of the village.
At the ceremony, the British ambassador spoke about the importance of the Alliance. President Borut Pahor stressed that Slovenians should be aware of our allies, and that the allies also haven't forgotten that they have friends here, adding that such events could be an incentive for the day of the Slovenian-British friendship.
