Mother of Luka Dončić files a criminal complaint due to forged signatures

Plots behind the successful career of the best Slovenian basketball player

15. August 2018 ob 20:43

At the end of July, Mirjam Poterbin, the mother of Slovenian basketball player Luka Dončić, filed an oral criminal complaint at one of the police stations in Ljubljana against an unknown perpetrator who allegedly forged Luka’s and her signature on a contract for the representation of her son.

Just a few weeks before the NBA League, Luka Dončić received a call from his agent, Bill Duffy, and the legal advisor for NBA Kirk Berger. They wanted to know if Luka was really being represented by Charles Briscoe, and if he is entitled to a commission from the NBA club for which the young Slovenian basketball player will play.

The signatures of the player and his mother, as well as a copy of Dončić’s lost and cancelled ID, were clearly forged in the contract. Something seemed very wrong, including the accompanying conversations between Briscoe and someone who pretended to be Luka Dončić, states the criminal complaint.

Dončić's mother, Mirjan Poterbin, told the police that a man named Slavko Djurić contacted Briscoe and introduced himself as Dončić's uncle and a close friend of his father. Briscoe was also supposed to come to Europe in May and meet with him as well as the people who pretended to be Luka Dončić's parents to sign a contract. Ms Poterbin says she has never taken part in such a meeting, but does not rule out the possibility that her former partner is involved in the story.

Saša Dončić, her ex-partner, commented: "As for some assumptions, I think that the competent authorities are here to find out what happened. I’m hearing about this contract from you for the first time. And I believe this is some kind of joke. My son is an adult, and he is responsible for himself. I do not want to interfere with these things and I never have." In addition, he adds that does not know the name Slavko Djurić and that the police have not called him yet, but that he is aware that many seek the benefits from his son. "I believe that a lot will be going on, but I also believe that Luka is smart enough and mature enough to avoid such situations," added the father of the young basketball talent.

None of those involved, with the exception of Dončić's father, wanted to comment on the matter. Unofficially, the police are investigating the case.

Sabina Zonta, Televizija Slovenija