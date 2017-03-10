Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči On the first day of the tourism trade fair Slovenia, as a country with a unique model of sustainable tourism Green scheme of Slovenian tourism, and the holder of the title of the first green country of the world, presented itself at the expert green panel discussion with "Slovenia Makes You Think Green". Foto: STO

New achievement by Slovenian tourism - award for promotional video

10. March 2017 ob 11:44

Berlin - MMC RTV SLO

Besides the eminent National Geographic Award, Slovenia received another award at the ITB Berlin tourism trade show for the Slovenian promotional video.

At the international The Golden City Gate 2017 competition for film and multimedia promotional material with tourism contents, Slovenia was awarded three stars in the category Countries for its outstanding contribution to promotion of the Slovenian tourism, the 90-second promotional video Slovenia. Make New Memories.

The video Slovenia. Make New Memories. was a part of the STO global digital campaign in 2016, the purpose of which was to improve recognisability and reputation of Slovenia, and to influence tourist to choose Slovenia as their final tourist destination. Through actual experiences of guests, observers and ambassadors the video presents Slovenia as the land of special, boutique experiences. The plot mentions the icons of the Slovenian tourism and a number of activities, supported by the quotes by people who had already visited our country, and categorisation of their experiences with 5 stars. The story ends with an invitation: Make new memories. The video was directed by Dražen Štader.

The international jury for the Golden City Gate 2017 awards evaluated the clarity of communicativeness of the video, its suitability for the target group, creativity, and innovativeness. The video also had to encourage people to visit the destination, and another factor was the level of encouragement for visiting the proposed destination it gave, for how long people remember it, and its efficiency when published online.

STO received this prestigious award last year as well for the promotional video Invitation to Slovenia. Both promotional videos can be found below.

D. S., MMC; translated by G. K.