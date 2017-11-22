Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! There is no money to finish the Mosque complex. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

No money to finish the mosque complex

At least 15 million euros still needed

Ljubljana

There is already a Mosque Street (Džamijska ulica) in Ljubljana, but the destiny of the mosque itself and the Islamic Cultural Centre is less certain.

Up until now, over 21 million euros have been spent on construction, but at least 15 million more are needed in order to finish the buildings. The Islamic community are unable to come up with this amount.

21 million euros covered the purchase of the plot of land and the construction of the buildings, but a look inside reveals that the completion of the cultural centre will not be cheap. "I wish the building could have been finished yesterday, but I am stubborn and I will not give up," claimed Nedžad Grabus, mufti of the Islamic Community in Slovenia.

