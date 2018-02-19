Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Miro Kocjančič, the president of the local community Brezovica pri Gradinu. Foto: Radio Koper Share

"Nobody told us that arbitration changed our local community borders."

Last year the state paid almost € 24,000 compensation for difficult land use.

19. February 2018 ob 13:27

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

The inhabitants of the hinterland of the municipality of Koper found out that the borders of the local community Brezovica pri Gradinu are changing. Neither the municipality not the state had informed the inhabitants what that actually means.

Several days ago, a decree on the new course of the border at the settlements close to the state border with Croatia was published in the Official bulletin. It was expected for the municipality of Piran, losing three small villages on the left bank of the Dragonja river, for the municipality of Ilirska Bistrica, as well as for the municipalities of Brežice, Metlika and Lendava; after the arbitration ruling was announced the inhabitants of the mentioned municipalities were visited by the representatives of the government and the changes were explained to them.

The municipality of Koper is also on the list of those in which the borders have been changed. In the small villages Topolovec and Močunigi our state gained some land, and lost some. "In my opinion we gained as much as we lost. The old people told me that the new border line agrees with the boundaries of the past Free Territory of Trieste," the president of the local community Brezovica pri Gradinu Miro Kocjančič explained.

It mainly affects forests and meadows. The inhabitants are however wondering whether they will be able to use the repaired road, and how they will access Močunigi, Kocjančič continued. "We don't know how will we be able to reach our plots accessible by the road our neighbours had thoroughly renovated. The state and the municipality will have to arrange the access to the village of Močunigi."

Kocjančič is satisfied there are no razor-wire fences on their territory. Last year the state paid almost € 24,000 of compensation for difficult use of land surrounded by technical obstacles. The deadline for submitting applications for 2015 and 2016 has been extended by the Ministry until the end of March, which is also the deadline for submitting applications for last year as well. The interest in compensation at the coastal area is small, only six applications have been submitted.

Tjaša Škamperle, Radio Koper; translated by G. K.