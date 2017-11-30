Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Novo Mesto has four more higher education institutions, among them a state faculty Foto: BoBo Share

Novo Mesto Higher Education Centre Becomes a University

The University of Novo Mesto has been accredited for a five-year period

30. November 2017 ob 12:20

Novo Mesto - MMC RTV SLO

The University of Novo Mesto has been accredited by the Slovenian Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education. The private university has four faculties at the moment, but remains open for cooperation with other faculties. Novo Mesto has four other higher education institutions.

The first independent higher education institution in Novo Mesto was established 20 years ago. Other education institutions soon followed. The Higher Education Centre has now received a green light for the establishment of a private university, which will have four faculties: the Faculty of Business, Management and Informatics, the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, the School of Technologies and Systems, and the Faculty of Health Sciences. In this academic year there are around 600 students enrolled at the faculties. The head of the Higher Education Centre, Marjan Blažič, says the establishment of the university is a big acquisition for Novo Mesto and the region. "The university will also strongly influence the development of our society, the quality of living, and the sustainable development of the environment."

Novo Mesto has four more higher education institutions, among them a state faculty. The head of the Higher Education Centre, Marjan Blažič, says they remain open for cooperation. "We have already invited them and are still inviting them to cooperate."

The University of Novo Mesto has been accredited for a five-year period. In six months at the latest it will also appoint its governing bodies and elect a chancellor.

Jože Žura, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.