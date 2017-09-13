Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The old bridge’s unique appearance will not be preserved. Foto: Mariša Bizjak Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Old bridge in Most na Soči to be torn down and replaced

A detour will be set up through the town of Tolmin

13. September 2017 ob 22:29

The more than 200-year-old bridge that gives the town its name will be torn down in October. It will be replaced by a new and wider bridge.

The Slovenian Infrastructure Agency said that a new bridge measuring 9 meters in width will be built in June 2018. The new bridge will also reduce the potential impact of future floods. Hence, the old bridge’s unique appearance will not be preserved.

"The opening under the bridge is too small, so we can’t preserve the arch of the old bridge," the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency said. Uroš Brežan, the mayor of Tolmin, said that the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency had a meeting with local residents.

"We agreed that we will somehow try to preserve the arch because it’s a town symbol of sorts. I think we’ve hammered out a compromise that is somewhat better than the initial proposal," said Brežan.

The Municipality of Tolmin has also agreed to finance a number of communal infrastructure projects. "The wastewater treatment plant in Most na Soči will accept and treat wastewater from the village of Modrejce," said Brežan. The project is in the early stages of public discussion and is estimated to cost between 600 and 740 thousand euros.

"Unless something unexpected comes up, construction can go ahead in October, and we hope to finish the project in June," the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency said. A detour will be set up through the town of Tolmin, and a temporary floating bridge will be built for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mariša Bizjak, Radio Koper; translated by D. V.