Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Prevc landed at 130.5 m, while Wellinger managed to jump two metres farther (132.5 m). Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Peter Prevc 2nd best in qualification round in Oslo

Teams on Saturday, individual competition on Sunday

11. March 2017 ob 12:30

Oslo - MMC RTV SLO

Peter Prevc has had an excellent start to the Norwegian ski jumping tour, since he took 2nd place in the qualification series for Sunday's individual competition. The top position went to Andreas Wellinger from Germany.

Prevc landed at 130.5 m, while Wellinger managed to jump two metres farther (132.5 m). Another German, Richard Freitag (128.0 m) took third place.

In addition to Prevc, five more Slovenians competed: Jernej Damjan was 23rd (123.0), Tilen Bartol 28th (122.5), Nejc Dežman 33rd (121.0), Jurij Tepeš 44th (115.0) in Anže Semenič 46th (116.5 m). Anže Lanišek was disqualified due to an unsuitable jumpsuit.

Oslo will host a team match on Saturday at 4.15 p.m. and an individual competition on Sunday at 2.15 p.m.

Domen to return in Lillehammer

Domen Prevc, the highest ranking Slovenian ski jumper in the World Cup, will skip Oslo and re-join the team at the second stop of Norway's "Raw Air" tournament, in Lillehammer.

R. K., A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.