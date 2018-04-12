Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In the week marking the 200th anniversary of the discovery, a renovated train platform bearing Čeč's name was officially opened. Foto: Valter Leban Share

Photo: Entering the depths of the Postojna Cave from a renovated, modern train platform

The grand opening marks 200 years since the most attractive part of the cave was discovered

12. April 2018 ob 20:00

Postojna - MMC RTV SLO

"There is a new world here; this is paradise" Exactly 200 years ago, on April 14, 1818, the explorer Luka Čeč announced the discovery of a new area in the Postojna Cave from a precipice above an underground river.

The discovery of the most beautiful parts of the Postojna Cave had long been falsely attributed to the district treasurer, a man named Löwengreif. Because the actual discoverer, a lighthouse keeper named Luka Čeč, has long been ignored, the management of the Postojna Cave decided to start the anniversary year with the opening of a train platform named in his honor. This was only the first in a series of events that will celebrate Čeč and his discovery on the occasion of the anniversary.

A beauty has awoken from its slumber

Not a single feature has been named after Čeč until now; only a memorial plaque in front of his home celebrated his discovery. "Čeč has left a lasting mark on tourism in Postojna; he is the founder of our tourist industry," says Marjan Betagelj, the CEO of the Postojna Cave.

The famous Postojna Cave train took part in the opening; it arrived from a tunnel and cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The architecture should complement the beauty of nature

"The renovation of the platform was necessary," adds Batagelj, while pointing out that the old platform did not match the aesthetic standards of the cave.

"We considered doing something that people wouldn't even notice. We came up with a platform that is subordinate to the cave itself. The cave is at its most beautiful when it is in darkness, but unfortunately, we can't see it then. So indirect lighting is the key to our cave experience," Batagelj added.

Architect Niki Motoh has a similar view: "The architecture cannot compete with the energy and the experience of the cave; it must complement the spirit of the natural environment in a discrete and appropriate way."

The only thing added to the cave's environment by humans is light, which helps nature to share its beauty with visitors. "The cave is the star attraction. Human elements – as inspiring as they can be – should always remain secondary," adds Motoh.

The renovated platform is now completely different from the old one. It has a different ambience, better acoustics, and new lighting in the shape of the proteus. During construction, only environmentally friendly material was used.

Batagelj adds that the Luka Čeč Platform will remain unchanged for the next 40 to 50 years, but that the cave will get new trains that will look like the current ones. The trains now in use are almost 50 years old.

translated by J. B.