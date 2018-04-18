Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! "Risky work, unconnectedness, social exclusion which makes a man lonely and vulnerable, that's precarious work," said Bogomir Kovač. Foto: BoBo Share

Precarious work: a state of vulnerability and social isolation

A public debate on precarious forms of work in Slovenia

18. April 2018 ob 13:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"The law is not a self-service store. If elements of an employment relationship exist, then there must be an employment," said the outgoing Minister of Labour, Family and Social Affairs, Anja Kopač Mrak, at a public debate on the current status of precarious work in Slovenia.

Precarious forms of work lead to a rise in poverty, they poorly influence the functioning of a social state, force citizens into apathy and lead to their withdrawal from politics.

Precarious forms of work don't only happen in the outskirts but are deeply embedded in the economic system. "We're not talking about 100, or 200 thousand precarious workers, but about a phenomenon," warned Bogomir Kovač, a professor at the Faculty of Economics in Ljubljana. According to Mr. Kovač, precarious forms of work are one of the most spread out economic processes, as a result of our adjustment to the labour market and technological revolution. In Kovač's opinion that is the first part of the problem - the general situation connected to the revolution of modern technology. From an objective, economic standpoint, precarious forms of work are good. But from the people's perspective, precarious work is something completely different. "When an individual feels the lack of security as an obstacle, sense of unfreedom and a threat to a way of life, it becomes a problem," said professor Kovač, adding that the objective and subjective views of precarious work intertwine. "Risky work, unconnectedness, social exclusion which makes a man lonely and vulnerable, that's precarious work," said Kovač.

Zdravko Počivalšek, the outgoing Minister of Economic Development and Technology, highlighted during the debate that the first thing that needs to be done is establish what causes the emergence of precarious forms of work. According to Mr. Počivalšek, the causes can be found in Slovenia's rigid labour law, which is not flexible enough.

In 2017 there were 114,000 self-employed persons (67 % male and 33 % female). 94,000 of the self-employed (82 %) worked in their own companies, were private entrepreneurs, or worked in liberal professions. The remaining 20,000 (18 %) self-employed were farmers. Around two-thirds of the self-employed (76,000 or 67 %) did not employ anyone else.

Larisa Daugul, MMC: translated by K. J.