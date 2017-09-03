Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! This year’s meteorological summer has seen several heatwaves with short-term dips in temperatures, but these brought plenty of problems in addition to the long-awaited rain. Foto: Pixabay Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Rain to stop on Sunday and return on Friday

Autumn is comming

3. September 2017 ob 11:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

It will stop raining by Sunday afternoon. The forecast for Tuesday through Thursday indicates a dry period. The rain is expected to return on Friday.

Monday and Tuesday mornings will be mostly clear, with some fog and low-level clouds in low-lying areas. Monday afternoon will be changeably cloudy, with a possibility of short showers. From Tuesday to Thursday a dry period is expected, while the forecast for Friday indicates rain.

A long, hot summer

This year's meteorological summer has seen several heatwaves with short-term dips in temperatures, but these brought plenty of problems in addition to the long-awaited rain. At the beginning of this week, too, the storms caused quite some trouble in central and south-eastern Slovenia. In areas with higher precipitation the conditions have improved for vegetation and stubble tillage as well as some autumn vegetables, but drier areas still struggle with agricultural drought, since the plants have suffered permanent damage, reports the Slovenian Environmental Agency.

S. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.