Relief for Peter Prevc – Slovenia on the podium after all

25. March 2018 ob 08:11

Planica - MMC RTV SLO

Saturday's ski flying event in Planica ended with Norway's reliable victory in the team match. Germany took second place and Slovenia – after having finished in fourth place after the 1st series – the third.

When Peter Prevc, the last of the Slovenian quartet, landed at 217 meters, he touched his helmet, fearing that the podium would get away from the Slovenian team. The Germans, who had still been in fourth place after the first half of the final series, got ahead of the Slovenians but the Poles did not, despite the brilliant Kamil Stoch, who had the longest jumps in both series (248.5 and 244.5 m), his first jump being merely three metres shorter than the record of the Planica ski hill.

The Poles ended up four points behind in the end. When the results showed up the monitor, Peter Prevc was relieved, and spectators were excited. Domen Prevc (237 and 237.5 metres) was the most prominent among the Slovenians, he was also the third best individual of the team competition after Daniel Andre Tande (243.5 / 241.5) and Robert Johansson (240.5 / 241.0).

"It would not be good if I screwed up the entire team," said Peter Prevc shortly after unpleasant moments that followed a 217 meter long flight, admitting that the head was tired after the Olympic season. For the team competition, the youngest team member Domen Prevc and the oldest Robi Kranjec were chosen to perform.

Kranjec justified the confidence of head coach Goran Janus, who decided for Kranjec at the last minute. "I have concluded the season perfectly and I am very pleased that we were third in the team match. Homeland is the most beautiful place to compete in, as it is the only opportunity to perform for Slovenian fans. The Germans have as many as eight matches, while Slovenia only has one weekend, and then you try to squeeze more out of yourself than you would elsewhere."



Gregor Valenčič, T. O., MMC; translated by K. Z.