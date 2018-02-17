Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Dalibor Matijević has tested the market during a few years of intense activity in the business world with various ideas – from the portal for fitness, marketing, the idea of charity donation of cents in purchases, to solving the problem of discarded food. Foto: BoBo Share

Robin Food – “We're building community through circular and sustainable action”

Green delivery vans, packaging-free store, Robin Food bank

17. February 2018 ob 12:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"We do not want to talk too much about prices, we want to talk about the fact that we are building a community through circular and sustainable action," founder of the Robin Food project Dalibor Matijević says. When expanding the network of shops, their path is also directed towards charity.

Dalibor Matijević, a young entrepreneur, has tested the market during a few years of intense activity in the business world with various ideas – from the portal for fitness, marketing, the idea of charity donation of cents in purchases, to solving the problem of discarded food. He has clearly found himself in the latter, because he wants to become well acquainted with the entire food chain. This is the only way one can find weak points and improve them, he says. "I always invest my money back into projects, I live only with the basic income. In my opinion, I run a marathon, and not a sprint," he says confidently.

His latest project is Robin Food – a new concept of food commerce that acts as a kind of "outlet". In clothing outlets offer lower prices for clothing from past seasons, food outlets sell products that cannot be found on the shelves of 'ordinary' shops due to shorter shelf life or surplus in production. Products in Robin Food shops are thus available at reduced or heavily discounted prices.

Shops in Maribor and Ljubljana

Currently, two shops are in operation – the first one opened in Maribor last summer, the second at the end of last year in Ljubljana. And how successful have the first months of operation been? Good, Matijević replies, and at the same time adds that they started with the "first version". "We started with the first version, where you do try to make products and shops look pretty, you do not spend much for marketing, but you first try the market to see if the thing sticks. And in Slovenia, there is a enough room for this kind of operation. What we do is close to people’s hearts. "

The basic idea is to solve the problem of discarded food so that unspoilt, edible food – that is near the end of the shelf life or remains unsold because the supplier changed packaging, had excess production or couldn’t sell it due other similar problems – does not end up in rubbish. "We enable them to place this item on the shelves instead of going into destruction," explains Matijević. In his experience, the Slovenian market already has a sufficiently strong understanding of suppliers to offer products at a lower price than to pay for destruction. "We strive for the principle of a fair economy –since suppliers also has cost with the product, we agree on a price that gives them some kind of profit, too," Matijević continues.

Ana Svenšek, MMC; translated by K. Z.