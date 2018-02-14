Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Although hut dwellers rule on the mountain during winter, they wear Shrovetide costumes to drive it away, as also they are looking forward to spring when the mountain is covered with flowers of all colours. Foto: Miro Štebe Share

Shrovetide downhill skiing at Velika planina

Looking forward to spring

14. February 2018 ob 12:05

Velika planina - MMC RTV SLO

Shrovetide downhill skiing was most certainly the event of the highest level among the number of Shrovetide events organized by the members of the Bajtar Mountaineering Society.

Bajtars (hut dwellers) are nature and mountain lovers who rent herdsmen's huts at Velika planina and neighbouring mountains. During their stay on the mountain they organize a number of social events, and the traditional Shrovetide downhill skiing is among the most popular.

Use of skis is not required (although it is desired). A strict jury mostly concentrates on originality of masks, artistic impression made by competitors, and the time they achieve. The competitors must travel the course twice, and the times are added and then divided by two. The prizes – small bells – are given to those who achieve times closest to the calculated time. The best masks also win nice baskets and pork legs.

Although hut dwellers rule on the mountain during winter, they wear Shrovetide costumes to drive it away, as also they are looking forward to spring when the mountain is covered with flowers of all colours. This time they missed the sun even more than usually, as the competition was held in foggy and cold weather, which however hardly bothered anyone.

Miro Štebe, Televizija Slovenija; translated by G. K.