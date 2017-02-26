Shrovetide figures occupy the centre of Ljubljana

This year's traditional Shrovetide parade headed by Ljubljana's mascott, the green dragon, featured Slovenian literary characters.
On Saturday the city centre of Ljubljana teemed with spectators, who were thrilled with the variety and picturesqueness of the carnival.
The Shrovetide parade, featuring groups of traditional, ethno-themed Shrovetide costumes as well as masqueraded children and other organized groups of masks, set off from the New Square across the Shoemakers' Bridge, up along the City Square and Stritar Street to Prešeren Square, and from there through Wolf Street to Congress Square, where the main celebration akin to Mardi Gras took place. The most original costumes received special awards.
As part of the parade, which was accompanied by the Bežigrad Wind Orchestra, 16 kindergartens and primary schools from Ljubljana and its surroundings presented numerous themed characters from Slovenian children's books such as King Matjaž, Pedenjped, Sleepy Twinkle Star and Muri the cat.
From Kurents to Whiplashers
The main theme of the 2017 Dragon Festival are Slovenian literary characters. Namely, Ljubljana acquired the permanent title of a city of literature last December as Unesco's recognition to cities that boast a rich literary heritage and a lively, modern literary scene.
A special part of the festival also hosted about 250 typical ethnological masks and costumes originating from pagan folk traditions in different Slovenian regions. The parade comprised characteristic pagan masks such as Kurents, Laufars, Morostars, Plowers, Whiplashers and others.
The tradition of Shrovetide ceremonies with masks and carnivals dates back to pagan times. In Central Europe, the celebrations of Lent.
A. K., MMC; translated by K. Z.
