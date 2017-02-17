Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Italian equity fund Palladio Finanziaria will fork over 110 million euros for Cimos. Photo: Bobo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenia and Croatia reportedly reach agreement on the sale of Cimos

The deal will be submitted to the Italian buyer for approval

17. February 2017 ob 21:16

MMC RTV SLO/Televizija Slovenija

Unofficial reports say that Slovenia’s bad bank and the Croatian agency for bank resolution have reached an agreement on the sale of car parts manufacturer Cimos. The buyer, Italian equity fund Palladio Finanziaria, has yet to give its approval to the deal.

Palladio Finanziaria will pay 110 million euros for Cimos, take over part of the company’s debt, and recapitalize the car parts maker to the tune of 20 million euros. Economy minister Zdravko Počivalšek also confirmed that Slovenia and Croatia have reached an agreement on the sale of the Koper-based car parts manufacturer. “Despite all the problems in the past, we can be optimistic about the future of Cimos,” said Počivalšek, adding the deal is almost finalized. Once the deal is signed, it will be submitted to Palladio Finanziaria for approval.

Počivalšek refused to disclose the full details of the deal, stressing that he wants it to go ahead as soon as possible. He only said that the talks between him and his Croatian counterpart, Goran Marić, form the basis of the agreement. The deal is expected to solve a 20-year dispute and save 4000 jobs. Cimos was brought to the verge of bankruptcy by excessive loans, but Palladio Financaria announced some time ago that it could return the company into the black within two or three years.

Even though Počivalšek and Marić already reached an agreement on the sale of Cimos to Palladio Financaria in late January, Croatia later pulled out of the deal. Croatia wanted Palladio Financaria to preserve all jobs in Cimos’ Croatian subsidiaries over the next 2 years, but Palladio Financaria refused to agree to these terms.

L. L.; translated by D. V.