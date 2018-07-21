Slovenia will receive the title of the European gastronomic region

In 2021, Slovenia will be crowned the European gastronomic region. The expert commission, which visited in Slovenia this week, has been impressed by the gastronomic richness of our country.
In the past few days, Slovenia hosted the EGR Expert Commission as a candidate for the title of the European Gastronomic Region (EGR) 2021. Based on the application, a visit to the region, presentations and discussions, the Commission has decided to nominate Slovenia to the steering committee of the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Art and Tourism (IGCAT).
According to the chairman of the commission and IGCAT president Diane Dodd, the final confirmation is now merely a formality. The title will be officially awarded to Slovenia on 8 October in Brussels.
As the members of the expert commission explained at Friday's press conference at the Ljubljana castle, they were impressed by the gastronomic surplus of the region, the commitment to sustainability and the current as well as past culinary activity.
