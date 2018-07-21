Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! As the members of the expert commission explained at Friday's press conference at the Ljubljana castle, they were impressed by the gastronomic surplus of the region, the commitment to sustainability and the current as well as past culinary activity. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

Slovenia will receive the title of the European gastronomic region

The title will be officially awarded to Slovenia on 8 October in Brussels

21. July 2018 ob 14:07

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In 2021, Slovenia will be crowned the European gastronomic region. The expert commission, which visited in Slovenia this week, has been impressed by the gastronomic richness of our country.

In the past few days, Slovenia hosted the EGR Expert Commission as a candidate for the title of the European Gastronomic Region (EGR) 2021. Based on the application, a visit to the region, presentations and discussions, the Commission has decided to nominate Slovenia to the steering committee of the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Art and Tourism (IGCAT).

According to the chairman of the commission and IGCAT president Diane Dodd, the final confirmation is now merely a formality. The title will be officially awarded to Slovenia on 8 October in Brussels.

K. Ši., MMC; translated by K. Z.