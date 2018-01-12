Slovenian national handball team travels to Zagreb, to be followed by their fans tomorrow

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Go, Slovenia! Photo: BoBo Share

Slovenian sports fans remain deeply invested in the success of their favourite teams. Last year, thousands of Slovenian basketball fans swarmed to Istanbul; this week, 3,000 Slovenian fans are expected to travel to Zagreb to support the Slovenian men’s handball team.

On Saturday, the Slovenian men’s handball team will take on Macedonia in their first match of the European Handball Championship. Many handball fans from Slovenia will travel to Croatia to see the tournament in person. “Around 550 fans will travel by train. That’s nine passenger cars,” said Jure Uranjek, head of the sports department at Kompas, Slovenia’s largest travel agency.

The Slovenian men’s handball team also travelled to Zagreb by train. The train departed from Ljubljana and picked up Vujović’s men at Zidani Most.

Organized bus trips to Varaždin

The national handball team will later travel to Varaždin to face Germany on January 15, and Montenegro on January 17. Organized bus trips are available for both matches. Slovenian fans will be allocated 3,000 seats for the matches; front-row seats can be had for €45, while the ‘nosebleed’ seats are priced at €25.

