Slovenian ski jumpers take 6th place, gold to Austrians

Slovenian ski jumpers have finished in 6th place at the team match in Oslo, the second stop of the "Raw Air" tournament. The teams of Austria, Germany and Poland took the podium.
The Slovenian team was represented by Nejc Dežman, Tilen Bartol, Jernej Damjan and Peter Prevc, who took fifth place after the first round but lost one place, against the Japanese team, in the finals. The best Slovenian was Prevc, who landed at 130.0 and 132.0 metres, followed by Dežman (127.5/120.5), while Bartol (113.5/113.5) and Damjan (114.5/113.0) delivered poorer performances.
Kraft in tournament lead, Prevc 2nd
In the battle for the top place, Austria defeated Germany by 12 points. The latter beat the current world champions, Poles, by a mere 0.5 points. Austrian Stefan Kraft (404.3) also won the overall lead of the Norwegian tournament, while Prevc (395.2) managed to remain second-best. The third place is currently held by German Andreas Wellinger (392.7). On Sunday Oslo will host another, the individual competition starting at 2.15 p.m.
Ten competitions in ten days
At the first edition of the "Raw Air" tournament, ski jumpers compete for ten consecutive days at four Norwegian venues: Oslo, Lillehammer, Trondheim and Vikersund. Results from qualification rounds also count toward the overall result. The winner of the tournament will get 60,000 euros, the second-best 30,000, and the third-best jumper 10,000 euros.
A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.
