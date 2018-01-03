Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 3.0 with 2 votes Rate this news article! Three casinos, Casino Bled, Casino Portorož and Hit, are also on the list for sale in 2018, but the state will need to change the laws on gambling and gaming in advance of their sale. Foto: BoBo/Srdjan Živulović Share

Slovenian Sovereign Holding to sell Abanka, Hit, Casino Portorož and perhaps even Telekom and Unior

“Portfolio optimisation”

3. January 2018 ob 12:46

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

This year Slovenian Sovereign Holding intends to sell 14 investments, in which the Republic of Slovenia has ownership stake, alone or together with SSH.

It is primarily a portfolio optimisation exercise and Abanka is one of the investments which the state needs to sell. The sale of 100% of its stake is already underway, explains Nada Drobne Popovič, a member of the SSH board: "According to European Union regulations, the process of selling Abanka needs to be finalised by June 2019. We will be reviewing the sale of Cinkarna Celje, which was put on hold, and we will be analysing the sale, the suitability of this time for the continuation or the start of the sale of both Telekom and Unior."

Three casinos, Casino Bled, Casino Portorož and Hit, are also on the list for sale in 2018, but the state will need to change the laws on gambling and gaming in advance of their sale. SSH is also proceeding with the sale of its minority stakes in companies where it does not have a significant influence.

