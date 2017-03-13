Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Currently, the priority of the Defense Ministry is meeting NATO's 2017 military capacity goals for Slovenia. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

The Defense Minister calls for wise investment in Slovenia's own security

The Minister is optimistic about the continued development of the armed forces

13. March 2017 ob 19:09

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Defense Minister Andreja Katič stresses that cuts made at the expense of the defense budget did help the country to weather the economic crisis successfully, but now, given the international security situation, Slovenia needs to make "a wise decision on how to invest in its own security."

After submitting a report on the readiness situation in the Slovenian Armed Forces for the past year to the President, the Ministry of Defense has now presented its accomplishments to the public. Because of measures taken last year, which stopped the decline in defense spending, positive trends have been observed in many segments of the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense. However, the Defense Minister warns that the findings are still not as good as they should be. Over the next few years, the government plants to add an additional 20 to 30 million euros to the defense budget. This, according to the Defense Minister, is just the first step. Further steps would require a sizeable increase in military funding to return to the level seen before the economic crisis. After all, security is a long-term investment.

Meeting NATO's goals

Currently, the priority of the Defense Ministry is meeting NATO's 2017 military capacity goals for Slovenia. They include the establishment of two mid-sized battalions, the Role 2 hospital, appropriate communication and information systems, cyber defense, special operation forces, and air support capabilities.

For the purchase of battlefield vehicles to be used in the establishment of a mid-sized battalion alone, Slovenia would need approximately 600 million euros – that's 1.2 billion euros for two battalions. But considering the government's projections about increased spending, the Defense Minister is optimistic about the continued development of the Slovenian Armed Forces.

Still a failing grade

Commenting on the readiness of Slovenia's military, The Chief of the General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces Andrej Osterman stressed that the state of personnel as well as military infrastructure and capacity are being reviewed. If even one area gets a failing grade, the overall grade is unsatisfactory; this explains the falling grade for Slovenia's readiness in case of war or a major crisis.

Osterman adds that the readiness level of the Slovenian military in 2016 was comparable to where it was in 2015. Only the area of military capacity increased, while the areas of new equipment and personnel both received failing grades.

L. L.

Translated by J. B.