Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenia’s first local elections took place on December 4, 1992. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

The government has proposed a permanent date for local elections

Regular local elections always take place on the same day for all municipalities

14. September 2017 ob 19:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The government has submitted a new election law amendment to the National Assembly. The key change is a permanent date for the local elections: the second Sunday in November.

Slovenia's first local elections took place on December 4, 1992. The sixth elections were held on October 5, 2014. Because the date kept moving towards the summer, the government decided to set a permanent date for the local elections. They will now take place on the second Sunday in November. Next year's local elections will be held on November 11.

Fifteen European countries have fixed local election dates, so this is not a novel solution, says the government. The fact that the second round of mayoral elections -- where needed -- will take place two weeks after the first round is also not a radically new development. Currently, the law allows three weeks between the two rounds.

The amendment also defines the voting rights of non-citizens. The number of electoral bodies is being reduced, and the possibility for the elections of municipal council seats to be held every two years is being eliminated.

Aleksandra K. Kovač, J. L. (RA SLO), translated by J. B.