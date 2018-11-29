The complex features modern architecture and is divided into five units. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Tanja Mojzer Share

The Parkour Park by Expano in Pomurje is now open to the public

The parkour park is adjacent to the Murska Sobota Lake and features 34 stations

29. November 2018 ob 20:47

Murska Sobota - MMC RTV SLO

Gibalni park za odrasle vključuje 34 fitnes postaj, za otroke pa je namenjenih okrog deset igral, ki so tik ob pavilljonu. Uradno je ta zunanji del paviljona že odprt, in sicer od zadnjega konca tedna v oktobru. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Tanja MojzerBy building on the success of its innovative Expano pavilion, the town of Murska Sobota wishes to become a major destination for Slovenian and foreign tourists. The parkour park, intended for athletes and families alike, opened its doors to the public in late October.

Experience Expano, Experience Pomurje in Miniature and Expano – the Door to Pomurje: these are the slogans whose goal is to introduce the world to Pomurje and its gastronomic, cultural, historic, social, cultural, and ethnological attractions, using a state-of-the-art approach.

Murska Sobota wins a European tender

The complex features modern architecture and is divided into five units. The units were used by Slovenia at the 2015 Expo in Milan, Italy. After the Expo closed its doors, several Slovenian municipalities and companies took part in a European tender to obtain the pavilion by describing how they will make advantage of the facility in the future. The best proposal came from Murska Sobota. Competing municipalities and companies included Ptuj, Ajdovščina, Kočevje, Zagorje ob Savi, the Urban Municipality of Ljubljana, and the Soline corporation. In its submission documents, the Municipality of Murska Sobota presented its vision of the pavilion on the shores of the "Sobota Sea," with open-air recreational facilities and equipment. This idea was very different from those submitted by the other municipalities. Murska Sobota also thrilled the jury with the proposed location, outside of the downtown area and next to the lake, which makes the architecturally unique pavilion stand out even more.

Free beach, parkour park, and parking lot

The kids' parkour is adjacent to the pavilion, while the adults' counterpart is just a few steps away. Nearby are four wooden houses with built-in fireplaces for family picnics and various open-air celebrations. Expano, the "Door to Pomurje," will be available to anyone wanting to spend a pleasant, relaxing day in or by the lake. All the services, except the so called "Interactive Experience Museum," which will be located in the final two units of Expano, will be free of charge. (The museum will have a 10-euro entrance fee.) The region of Pomurje wants to use the park to encourage social gatherings and better knowledge of the region, while bringing a breath of fresh air, quality, and innovation to this part of Slovenia for both business and tourism. The park expects many foreign visitors, mostly from neighboring Hungry, Croatia, and Austria, as well as other tourists who will discover Expano online. After the opening of the pavilion, Expano is expected to be open year-round, while organizers plan various holiday-themed experiences and events.

Tanja Mojzer; translated by J. B.