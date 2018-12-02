The ode to one of the best newcomers of this season in the NBA and Slovenia’s national pride is the work of Americans – the music was adapted by Isaac Lee, the text written by Jason Gallagher, and the song was produced by The Ringer (Records) website, which covers sports and pop culture and was founded by the sports journalist Bill Simmons. Photo: Youtube/The Ringer Share

Video: When Hallelujah becomes Halleluka, an ode to Luka Dončić

"I heard there was a wonderboy ..."

2. December 2018 ob 14:36

Dallas - MMC RTV SLO

Luka Dončić inspires his fans in all sorts of ways, including artistically. A sports website has even created an ode named Halleluka in his honour.

It's an adaptation of the evergreen hit by the legendary Canadian musician Leonard Cohen Hallelujah, and starts like this: "Well I heard there was a wonderboy that many teams would not employ, but you don’t really care for euros, do ya? So where would he go? The fourth? The fifth? Or would he fall and be a Knick?"

The 19-year-old basketball star has not yet responded to the latest flattering, but maybe he will "play" the song to himself before the next match. Dallas Mavericks achieved a magnificent victory against another Texas team, the Houston Rockets, this week.

A. P. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.