Prevc hasn't practiced a lot with Slovenia's best ski jumpers since the start of the season.

What Prevc’s good practice jumps mean for the competition events?

Prevc believes he can make it through the whole World Cup season

11. December 2018 ob 23:16

Slovenia’s best ski jumper in recent years, Peter Prevc, is prepared to return to the Ski Jumping World Cup after undergoing two surgeries, because of which he had to miss the entire summer training period.

The 26-year-old winner of 22 World Cup events will make his return at the end of this week, when the best ski jumpers compete at the Titlis ski jumping hill in Engelberg. "I’m happy, but calm. After all, I don’t really know what to expect. I’m going there to find out where I am, what I’m capable of, what I’ve learned in practice and what the others have done. I’d like to see what the good jumps I make during practice will mean at the competition event," said the overall Ski Jumping World Cup winner in the 2015/16 season, who had to undergo two ankle surgeries this summer. Prevc returned to the jumping hill too early after his initial April surgery, and after his first jumps it was already clear that he would have to "go under the knife" again.



The two-time Olympic medal winner in Sochi was more cautious following his second surgery. He did not rush his first jumps, which he made at the end of October: "From September, when I joined the team, the rhythm was really slow. From week to week we slowly planned everything according to how well prepared I was, and what would have to be tested, what would have to be worked on … Others helped in testing the equipment. So, everything that was done was focused on this weekend." His last practice sessions were headed by Jani Grilc and Matevž Šparovec, who told Prevc that he was on the right path. They also said that he still has lots of room for improvement.

Domen’s results positively surprised him

Prevc hasn’t practiced a lot with Slovenia’s best ski jumpers since the start of the season. Nevertheless, he says he can compete with the rest. Slovenia’s ski jumping head coach, Gorazd Bertoncelj also said that Prevc was completely comparable with his current best jumpers, Timi Zajc and Peter’s brother, Domen. Peter is otherwise thrilled about the results of his teammates in the first three competition events: "I watched the events with great interest. The one in Wisla was especially interesting, when many jumpers switched their positions in the standings. Of course, you make comparisons and you’re especially interested in the best. Domen has positively surprised and thrilled me. When he went from home, I wouldn’t have said that he would achieve such results. Even later, in Russia, when he once again jumped well, he surprised me. I hope that he continues that way."



