Slovenia will host two important international events this year concerning honeybees.

World Bee Day: A Slovenian initiative for protecting bee families

18. May 2018 ob 10:45

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

For the first time ever, this year on the 20th of May the world will mark World Bee Day. Slovenia, which launched the initiative, will host two important international events this year concerning honeybees.



The aim of the events, part of the World Bee Day celebrations, is to warn of the rapid extinction and dangers not only bees, but also other wild pollinators face. In Europe, 10% of the bee species are under threat. In 2016 the U.S lost one third of its honeybees, while the EU lost 13%. Every third spoonful of food in the world depends on pollination.



The initiator of the project, the head of the Slovenian Beekeepers' Association (ČZS) Boštjan Noč, says: "Slovenia's task now is to argue the cause and ensure better working conditions for all European beekeepers."



Many beekeepers around the world are grateful for the movement driven by World Bee Day, as many governments are still deaf to the worsening conditions in farming and the environment, which result in the loss of bees.

Jernejka Drolec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.