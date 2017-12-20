World Bee Day: A Slovenian initiative for protecting bee families

For the first time ever, this year on the 20th of May the world will mark World Bee Day. Slovenia, which launched the initiative, will host two important international events this year concerning honeybees.
The aim of the events, part of the World Bee Day celebrations, is to warn of the rapid extinction and dangers not only bees, but also other wild pollinators face. In Europe, 10% of the bee species are under threat. In 2016 the U.S lost one third of its honeybees, while the EU lost 13%. Every third spoonful of food in the world depends on pollination.
The initiator of the project, the head of the Slovenian Beekeepers' Association (ČZS) Boštjan Noč, says: "Slovenia's task now is to argue the cause and ensure better working conditions for all European beekeepers."
Many beekeepers around the world are grateful for the movement driven by World Bee Day, as many governments are still deaf to the worsening conditions in farming and the environment, which result in the loss of bees.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 17.05.2018 00:02:32, 17.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 17.05.2018. 00:03:00, 17.05.2018
|
News English, 16.05.2018 00:03:28, 16.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 16. 5. 2018 00:03:30, 16.05.2018
|
A Swede and an American in Lipica 00:04:29, 15.05.2018
|
News in English 15.05.2018 00:03:40, 15.05.2018
|
News Deutsch 15.5.2018 00:03:24, 15.05.2018
|
News in English 14.05.2018 00:03:51, 14.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 5. 2018 00:03:48, 14.05.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 13.5. 00:01:38, 13.05.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.5.2018 00:03:15, 13.05.2018
|
Tomaž Rogelj 00:28:46, 13.05.2018
|
News in English 12th May 2018 00:02:22, 12.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 12. 5. 2018 00:03:38, 12.05.2018
|
News in English 11.05.2018 00:03:20, 11.05.2018
|
News Deutsch 11.5.2018 00:03:09, 11.05.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 10.5.2018 00:02:48, 10.05.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.5.2018 00:03:16, 10.05.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 9. 5. 2018 00:03:29, 09.05.2018
|
News English, 09.05.2018 00:03:12, 09.05.2018