Young women have a harder time finding a job

Employment rate rises

5. March 2018 ob 21:02

After years of job growth, Slovenia’s unemployment rate has fallen below 6 percent. However, young women still find it hard to get a job. Špela, Brigita, and Kaja, all of whom have university degrees, have been trying to find a job for a very long time.

“I’m a 30-year-old woman, childless, and I have a liberal arts degree. I'm having trouble finding a job I really like because there aren’t many jobs to be had. When there are job openings, everyone sends in their CVs, so I guess beggars can’t be choosers,” said one of them.

Prejudice towards young women?

Employers are hesitant about hiring young women. “They expect them to become pregnant and go on maternity leave – or take sick leave when their child is sick. Employers believe that women are more expensive to hire than men.” This is borne out by statistics, which show that women aged 25-34 have a higher unemployment rate (by 3 percentage points).

Unemployment rate still falling

According to the Statistics Office, Slovenia’s employment rate is on the rise. Also, the country’s survey unemployment rate dropped to 5.8 percent in the last quarter of 2017.

