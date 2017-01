Kavtičnik v boju za medaljo verjetno staknil hujšo poškodbo kolena

Hey guys! As I said many times our story during this World Championship in France is amazing and our comeback in the last game for the bronze medal was the result of our belief that we as a team can still make it and did what almost no one did before us! Unfortunately, I injured my knee at the same game just 5 min before the end! After yesterday's medical examination the doctors suspect that my ACL (cross ligament) in right knee is torn. I will travel back to Montpellier tomorrow to my club and continue the medical examinations with the club's medical team. I will keep everyone updated on the situation as it evolves. Thank you all again for your amazing support this past month and especially in the past couple of days! We couldn't have done it without you ! Vidko

