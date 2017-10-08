Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Peter Movrin, one of the most remarkable Slovenian fashion designer, on social networks made known his new job: he joined the team of the renowned British fashion house – Alexander McQueen. Foto: Jure Makovec Share

Peter Movrin joned Alexander McQueen fashion house

Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Björk... wore his creations

8. October 2017 ob 06:12

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Peter Movrin, one of the most remarkable Slovenian fashion designer, on social networks made known his new job: he joined the team of the renowned British fashion house – Alexander McQueen.

Movrin's creations were worn by Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Björk, and his costumes could be seen in the movie Hunger Games. Apparently he made another big step forward: the Alexander McQueen fashion house, named after the established British fashion designer who at first worked for Givenchy, and later founded his own label. He won the British Designer of the Year award four times, and in 2003 he was awarded the International Designer of the year award. He died in 2010, only fourty years old.

Presently the creative brand manager is Sarah Burton, the creator of the famous wedding dress worn by Kate Middleton her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Semi-finalist of H & M Design Award

Movrin, who has been living and creating in London for years, has not yet disclosed his role at the company. Perhaps the internationally best recognized Slovenian fashion designer can boast of another achievement – he became one of the 18 semi-finalists who still compete for the H & M Design Award for 2018, a competition of utmost importance for fashion designers. The finalists will be chosen by the H & M creative director Ann-Sofie Johansson in London on November 29, and the chosen designers will present their creations to an international jury of fashion connoisseurs. The winner will receive € 25,000, and paid internship for the duration of 6 months at the H & M brand headquarters in Stockholm. All the finalists will receive € 5,000.

Movrin presented his creations also at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Ljubljana.

A. P. J.; translated by G. K.