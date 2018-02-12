Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Policemen will be the first to strike. Foto: BoBo Share

Public sector workers strike from Monday to Wednesday: policemen, nurses, teachers…

The beginning of the week is bringing the second strike wave of the public sector unions, with participation of policemen, health care workers, and those employed in education.

The government has been negotiation with the unions since the beginning of the year, but no agreement has been reached yet. The announced strikes will start as a warning, but later the entire public sector will strike should the government continue turning a deaf ear.

Policemen will be the first to strike. They demand wages which are comparable to wages of other authorised officials, namely soldiers and custom officers, and a special annual bonus to police officers, stand-by compensation of EUR 120 gross a month, and a EUR 60 gross compensation for being banned from membership in political parties.

Due to certain restrictions the policemen will continue providing services to ensure security, and as at the occasion of the previous strike they intend to punish minor misdemeanours only by issuing warnings, which had reduced the budget at the occasion of the previous strike by 10 million.

Health care workers to strike on Tuesday

Nurses, hospital attendants, midwifes, health care technicians and laboratory assistants will strike on Tuesday. They will stop working for two hours, and between 8 and 10 a.m. the work will be performed as on Sundays and holidays. Small gatherings in larger towns will announce that health care workers are underpaid, and overworked. Should the government not lend an ear to their problems, they will stop working for longer than normal working hours.

No classes on Wednesday in most schools

There will be no classes on Valentine's Day, and in kindergartens only emergency units will be open. Approximately 40,000 people employed in education demand higher wages, adequate evaluation of class teachers' work, and a holiday allowance in the amount of € 1200 for those receiving minimum wage.

Minister Maja Makovec Brenčič cautioned that regardless of the strike children care must be provided.

The Wednesday teachers' strike will be the most attended until now. "I am surprised with the government's leisurely approach towards strike demands, considering the large consequences which can be caused by this extreme measure," Branimir Štrukelj, General Secretary at Education, Science and Culture Trade Union of Slovenia, said.

