Slovenia’s lowest FIFA ranking since 2008

The Slovenian national soccer team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia has left an impact on its position in the FIFA World Rankings.
Slovenia has dropped 13 places and is now the world’s 68th national team. Slovenia hasn’t been ranked that low since 2008.
There are no changes among the six best teams. Germany is still in the lead ahead of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, and Poland. France has managed to advance to the number seven spot and is ahead of Spain, which is now eighth but was previously eleventh. Chile and Peru round out the top 10. Switzerland, meanwhile, has dropped out of the top 10.
England, the winner of Slovenia’s qualification group, has advanced from 15th place to the 12th position. Scotland managed a jump of 14 places and is now 29th.
