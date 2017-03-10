Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenia won the award in the category of sustainable tourism destination management. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Kaja Sajovic Related news articles New achievement by Slovenian tourism - award for promotional video Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

National Geographic Award for Slovenia

Slovenia successful in Berlin

11. March 2017 ob 07:51

Berlin - MMC RTV SLO

STO Slovenian Tourism Organisation was awarded the National Geographic World Legacy Award at the Berlin tourism trade show. STO won the award in the category of sustainable tourism destination management.

According to STO director Maja Pak, the award is great promotion for Slovenia, since National Geographic is a very renowned media. "The award brings noticeability and recognition in the segment of sustainable tourism, which is also our aim," she emphasized.

The World Legacy Awards are intended for the companies, organisations and destinations which encourage positive transformation of tourism, and prove the leading and visionary role in the field of the best practices of sustainable tourism.

National Geographic awards are awarded in five categories: Earth Changers, Sense of Place, Conserving the Natural World, Engaging Communities and Destination Leadership. STO won the award in the latter category, in which the evaluation is based on sustainable practices, environmentally friendly initiatives, and protection of natural environment and cultural heritage. At the award ceremony

National Geographic also singled out Slovenia as one of the most sustainable countries in the world.

Excellent promotion for Slovenia

Slovenia received another award in Berlin, which was given to the Slovenian promotional video. At the international The Golden City Gate 2017 competition for film and multimedia promotional material with tourism contents, Slovenia was awarded three stars in the category Countries for its outstanding contribution to promotion of the Slovenian tourism, the 90-second promotional video Slovenia. Make New Memories.

Sa. J., translated by G. K.